BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Sees Q1 ‍Total Revenue Per ASM Down 1% - 2.5%​

March 1 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES Q1 ‍TOTAL REVENUE PER ASM DOWN 1% - 2.5%​

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES Q1 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP 21.7%

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 23%

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $649 ​MILLION

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN ABOUT 3%

* SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL FLAT TO DOWN 1 PERCENT

* SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS ‍UPDATED GUIDANCE INCORPORATES ESTIMATED INCREASED COSTS DUE TO ITS RECENTLY AMENDED PILOT CONTRACT​