BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital Amends Shopko Master Lease And Provides Update On Shopko's Holiday Period Results

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL AMENDS SHOPKO MASTER LEASE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHOPKO‘S HOLIDAY PERIOD RESULTS

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC - ‍HAS FUNDED $35 MILLION INTO AN EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY OF SHOPKO STORES OPERATING CO., LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES​

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC - ‍ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO SHOPKO‘S MASTER LEASE​

* SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC - TERM B LOAN FACILITY IS PART OF SHOPKO'S $784 MILLION ASSET BACKED LENDING FACILITY AND SHARES COLLATERAL