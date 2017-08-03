BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital announces plan for leveraged spin-off

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. announces plan for a leveraged spin-off

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spinco expected to have $2.7 billion in gross real estate investments​

* Spirit Realty Capital - ‍incremental debt proceeds target of $400 million expected to be raised

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍following completion of transaction, Spirit is expected to own over 1,540 properties​

* Spirit Realty - to spin-off substantially all properties leased to Shopko and assets that collateralize master trust 2014 into publicly traded REIT​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spinco is anticipated to have over 925 properties with over 60% of assets under master leases​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍upon completion of planned spin-off, Spirit stockholders will receive a stock distribution​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Spinco intends to elect to be treated as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes​

* Spirit Realty-AFFO/share of combined cos one year after deal closing expected to be accretive to expected 2017 results for co absent proposed deal