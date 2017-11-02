FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital announces Q3 FFO per share $0.21
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital announces Q3 FFO per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.23

* Q3 FFO per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $169.6 million versus $172.5 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.84 to $0.86

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍On track to execute previously announced leveraged spin-off transaction in 2018​

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc - ‍Raised its 2017 AFFO per share guidance to a range of $0.84 to $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
