Oct 9 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc

* Splunk acquires Rocana assets

* Splunk Inc - ‍acquired technology and intellectual property assets of Rocana for an undisclosed amount​

* Splunk Inc - ‍transaction was funded with cash from Splunk’s balance sheet​

* Splunk Inc - ‍acquired selected assets of Rocana Inc, a privately held technology company​