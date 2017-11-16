FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Splunk announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.36
November 16, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Splunk announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Splunk Inc

* Splunk Inc. announces fiscal third quarter 2018 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue $328.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $309.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2019 revenue about $1.55 billion

* Splunk Inc - Q4 ‍non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 16%​

* Splunk Inc - ‍Q4 total revenues are expected to be between $388 million and $390 million​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2018 total billings are expected to be approximately $1.485 billion​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2018 ‍total revenues are expected to be between $1.239 and $1.241 billion​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2018 ‍non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 8.5%​

* Splunk Inc - ‍FY 2019 ‍non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 10.5%​

* Q4 revenue view $383.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2019 revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
