14 days ago
BRIEF-Spok Q2 revenue $42.3 million
July 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Spok Q2 revenue $42.3 million

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc:

* Spok reports 2017 second quarter operating results; wireless trends continue to improve, software revenue and bookings increase

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $42.3 million

* Spok Holdings Inc - software backlog totaled $43.5 million at june 30, 2017, up more than 7 percent, or nearly $3 million, from $40.6 million in prior quarter

* Spok Holdings Inc - ‍maintaining 2017 guidance range that co provided last quarter​

* Spok Holdings Inc - reiterated that company expects total revenue to range from $161 million to $177 million for FY 2017

* Spok Holdings Inc - software bookings for 2017 Q2 were $20.4 million, an increase of more than 3 percent from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

