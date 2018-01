BRIEF-Spongecell Merges With Flashtalking

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC - CO‘S ADVERTISING TECHNOLOGY PARTNER COMPANY SPONGECELL HAS MERGED WITH NEW YORK CITY-BASED FLASHTALKING

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC - CO MAINTAINS ONE BOARD SEAT OF COMBINED COMPANY AND HAS AN INITIAL OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF 10.3%