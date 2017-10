BRIEF-Sportech announces board changes and strategic review

Sept 18 (Reuters) - SPORTECH PLC:

* IAN PENROSE, CEO AND MICKEY KALIFA, CFO HAVE INFORMED BOARD OF THEIR INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM THEIR CURRENT ROLES

* IAN WILL REMAIN WITH SPORTECH UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2017

* MICKEY‘S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD IS EFFECTIVE AS OF TODAY BUT HE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2017

* UNDERTAKING COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF BUSINESS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE, WITH ALL OPTIONS TO OPTIMISE VALUE FOR BENEFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS UNDER CONSIDERATION