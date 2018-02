Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc:

* ‍SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME UPDATE​

* ‍INTENDS TO START A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME FROM TODAY‘S DATE​

* ‍INTENDS TO START A NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME FROM TODAY‘S DATE FOR PERIOD UP TO AND INCLUDING 5 SEPTEMBER 2018​

* ‍AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF ALL SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER PROGRAMME WILL BE NO GREATER THAN £100 MILLION

* ‍MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED UNDER PROGRAMME WILL BE 30 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES​