a month ago
BRIEF-Sports Direct names David Daly non-exec director
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct names David Daly non-exec director

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Appointment of David Daly as a non-executive director

* Daly will join the board and the audit committee with effect from 2 October 2017

* David has 30 years' international experience in the sporting goods industry working for Nike until his retirement in 2015, most recently as Senior Director for Nike's Club and Federation Business based in Amsterdam. He is also a non-executive director of Fulham Football Club

* Non-Executive director Dave Singleton will not stand for re-election at company's annual general meeting on Sept 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

