16 days ago
BRIEF-Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings says its unit entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement, dated May 28, 2010 - SEC Filing​
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings says its unit entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement, dated May 28, 2010 - SEC Filing​

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc - ‍On July 24, unit entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement, dated may 28, 2010 - SEC Filing​

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc - ‍Amendment lowers interest rate paid on borrowings under revolving credit facility by 25 basis points​

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings - Amendment increases amount available to borrow under co's senior secured revolving credit facility by $15 million to $150mln Source text: [bit.ly/2tEKL7g] Further company coverage:

