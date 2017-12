Dec 29 (Reuters) - SPORTTOTAL AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SPORTTOTAL WINS CONTRACT FOR MAJOR RACE TRACK PROJECT IN RUSSIA

* SPORTTOTAL VENUES GMBH, A 100 % UNIT OF SPORTTOTAL AG, HAS SECURED A PRE-CONTRACT AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY TECHNICAL EQUIPMENT FOR A RACE TRACK PROJECT IN RUSSIA

* THE VALUE OF THE CONTRACT IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND EUR 8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST PHASE OF CONSTRUCTION WHICH IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION BY THE END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)