BRIEF-Sprague Resources announces acquisition of Coen Energy

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources Lp

* Sprague Resources Lp announces acquisition of Coen Energy

* Sprague Resources Lp - ‍transaction is expected to contribute an additional $7 to $8 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annual basis​

* Sprague Resources Lp - deal ‍expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders​

* Sprague Resources Lp - ‍Sprague intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility​

* Sprague Resources Lp - ‍Sprague intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility​