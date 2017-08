BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP announces cash distribution for Q2

July 26 (Reuters) - Sprague Resources LP

* Sprague Resources LP announces thirteenth consecutive increased cash distribution for the second quarter of 2017 and earnings conference call schedule

* Sprague Resources LP - general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.6075 per unit for quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Sprague Resources LP - Q2 distribution represents a 3% increase over distribution declared for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: