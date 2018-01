Jan 3 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* ‍RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUES WERE ACHIEVED IN FINAL QUARTER OF 2017 AND APPROXIMATELY 246,000 NEW CUSTOMERS JOINED DURING YEAR​

* ‍BOARD ANTICIPATES REVENUES AND PROFITS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​