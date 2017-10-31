FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - Q3 loss per share $0.85
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - Q3 loss per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - top-line results from second inarigivir monotherapy dosing cohort of achieve trial will be released in Q4 2017​

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals - expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will enable co to fund expenses, capex through 2019-end

* Spring Bank - expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will not be enough to fund development of inarigivir beyond Phase 2 achieve trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.