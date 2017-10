Oct 16 (Reuters) - Springhouse Capital (Master) L.P:

* Springhouse Capital (Master) L.P​ reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp as of October 6, 2017 - ‍SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gghXZV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)