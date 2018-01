Jan 19 (Reuters) - SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB:

* PROPOSES A FULLY GUARANTEED RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 37.9 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 15 PER UNIT, CORRESPONDING TO SEK 15 PER SHARE​

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IN RIGHTS ISSUE RUNS FROM 15 FEBRUARY TO MARCH 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)