2 months ago
BRIEF-Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores
Featured
June 20, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp :

* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs

* New jobs will include a combination of retail, operations and technical experts

* Sprint corp says it significantly increases number of retail locations throughout los angeles, orange county, inland empire and san diego

* Investment in Southern California with plans to add 78 new retail locations throughout southland by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

