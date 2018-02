Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT - ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SPRINT SECURE WEB, AN “AS-A-SERVICE” CLOUD-BASED SECURITY PLATFORM TO PROVIDE BUSINESSES SECURE ACCESS TO THE INTERNET

* SPRINT - ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SPRINT SECURE PRIVATE ACCESS, A CLOUD-BASED PLATFORM PROVIDING USERS FULL, SECURE ACCESS TO INTERNAL COMPANY APPLICATIONS