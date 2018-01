BRIEF-Sprint Names Telecom And Cable Industry Executive Michel Combes As President & CFO

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* SPRINT NAMES ACCOMPLISHED TELECOM AND CABLE INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE MICHEL COMBES AS PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SPRINT CORP - COMBES WILL ALSO BE APPOINTED TO SPRINT‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT A LATER DATE

* SPRINT CORP - COMBES WILL ASSUME ROLE ON JANUARY 6

* SPRINT CORP - CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TAREK ROBBIATI WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JANUARY​

* SPRINT CORP - SPRINT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TAREK ROBBIATI WILL LEAVE COMPANY ON JANUARY 31