BRIEF-Sprint reports first quarterly profit in three years

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp

* Sprint reports net income for the first time in three years with first quarter of fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.11 billion

* Expects an additional $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of year-over-year net reductions in cost of services and SG&A expenses in fiscal year 2017​

* Q1 total retail postpaid churn of 1.65 percent versus 1.56 percent

* Q1 total retail prepaid churn of 4.57 percent versus 5.39 percent

* Now expects adjusted ebitda of $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion for fiscal year 2017​

* Continues to expect cash capex, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $3.5 billion to $4 billion for 2017​