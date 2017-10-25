FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprint reports quarter to date loss per share of $0.01
October 25, 2017 / 12:36 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Sprint reports quarter to date loss per share of $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp :

* Sprint Corp says quarter to date total net operating revenues $7,927 million versus $8,247 million ​

* Sprint reports highest retail phone net additions in more than two years with fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Sprint Corp - ‍Continues to expect $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion of year-over-year net reductions in cost of services and SG&A expenses in fiscal year 2017​

* Sprint Corp - Quarter to date diluted net loss per common share $0.01

* Sprint Corp qtrly ‍prepaid net additions of 95,000 compared to net losses of 449,000 in prior year​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sprint Corp qtrly ‍postpaid phone net additions of 279,000​

* Sprint Corp - ‍Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion​ in 2017

* Sprint Corp - ‍Operating income and net loss in quarter were negatively impacted by $34 million of hurricane-related charges​

* Sprint Corp - ‍Company continues to expect operating income of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion in 2017​

* Sprint Corp - ‍Future quarters may be impacted by additional hurricane-related charges​

* Sprint Corp - ‍Company continues to expect cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $3.5 billion to $4 billion in 2017​

* Sprint Corp quarter to date wireless postpaid ARPU $46.00 versus $50.54 ‍​

* Sprint Corp - Quarter to date wireless prepaid ARPU $ 37.83 versus $ 33.15‍​

* Sprint Corp quarter to date wireless postpaid churn 1.72 percent versus 1.52 percent‍​

* Sprint Corp - Quarter to date wireless prepaid churn 4.83% versus 5.59% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
