Feb 23 (Reuters) - SPUR CORPORATION LTD:

* ‍FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ALLEN AMBOR IS TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY AND BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 MARCH 2019​

* ‍AMBOR IS REQUIRED TO SERVE A 12-MONTH NOTICE PERIOD​

* ‍NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE OF BOARD WILL SHORTLY COMMENCE PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN​