BRIEF-Spur Corp says franchised restaurant sales in S.Africa up 4.4 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - SPUR CORPORATION LTD:

* SALES UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* FY FRANCHISED RESTAURANT SALES IN SOUTH AFRICA GREW BY 4.4 PCT

* FY SALES FROM INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANTS (EXCLUDING UK) INCREASING BY 2.4 PCT IN RAND TERMS

* SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 4.2 PCT TO R7.2 BILLION IN YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2017

* FY INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT SALES (EXCLUDING UK) INCREASED BY 6.3 PCT ON A CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE BASIS

* NET 11 NEW OUTLETS WERE OPENED LOCALLY DURING YEAR AND INTERNATIONALLY, A NET 5 NEW OUTLETS WERE OPENED

* SPUR - DOMESTIC TRADING CONDITIONS CONTINUED TO DETERIORATE IN H2, WITH SPUR'S MIDDLE INCOME MARKET BEING PARTICULARLY IMPACTED BY SLOWING ECONOMY- CEO