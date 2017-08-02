BRIEF-SPX Flow reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spx Flow Inc:
* SPX Flow reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $498 million versus I/B/E/S view $500.4 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Have clearer visibility to 2018 financial framework, which targets ebitda in range of $240 to $260 million
* Food and beverage revenues for Q2 2017 were $176.5 million, compared to $188.0 million in Q2 2016
* SPX Flow Inc says orders for quarter increased 3.8pct to $503.6 million, as compared to $485.1 million in year-ago quarter