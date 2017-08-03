FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SPX Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SPX Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SPX Corp:

* SPX reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.35 billion to $1.4 billion

* Q2 revenue $349.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $354.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SPX Corp - ‍ now expect to have only one of original five scopes of work left by end of 2017 associated with South African projects​

* SPX Corp - ‍ expect substantial completion of co’s role in South Africa by end of 2019, approximately one year ahead of co’s prior expectations​

* SPX Corp - ‍ estimate remaining cash usage from second half of 2017 through end of South African projects to be approximately $60 to $70 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

