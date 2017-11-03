FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics announces private placement
#Regulatory News
November 3, 2017 / 1:37 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sqi Diagnostics Inc

* Announces private placement with insider participation and annual and special meeting

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 30 million units of company at a price of $0.15 per unit​

* Anticipated that three insiders of co will subscribe for up to 20 million units for gross proceeds of $3 million under private placement​

* Intends to use net proceeds of private placement to fund company’s product commercialization and manufacturing program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

