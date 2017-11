Nov 9 (Reuters) - SQLI SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 48.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS REVENUE OBJECTIVE FOR FY 2017 OF MORE THAN 10 PCT‍​

* CONFIRMS STRONG GROWTH OF PROFITABILITY FOR H2 COMPARED TO H1 Source text: bit.ly/2hiJQRy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)