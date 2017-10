Sept 29 (Reuters) - SQS SOFTWARE QUALITY SYSTEMS AG :

* ACQUISITION OF DOUBLE CONSULTING S.R.L.

* ‍VALUATION OF EUR 10.5 MILLION​

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE ENTIRELY FUNDED FROM COMPANY‘S EXISTING CASH RESERVES​

* ‍SQS WILL ACQUIRE 51% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF DOUBLE CONSULTING FROM SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ON 3 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍SQS WILL ACQUIRE A FURTHER 39% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF DOUBLE CONSULTING BY 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍ONE SELLING SHAREHOLDER WILL RETAIN A 10% STAKE​