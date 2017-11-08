BRIEF-Square Inc Q3 2017 adjusted net income per share was $0.07‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Square Inc:

* Square Inc - Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.04‍​

* Square Inc - Qtrly adjusted net income per share was $0.07

* Square Inc sees Q4 total net revenue $585 million to $595 million

* Square Inc - Total net revenue was $585 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 33% year over year‍​

* Square Inc sees Q4 adjusted revenue $262 million to $265 million

* Square Inc - In the third quarter of 2017, we processed $17.4 billion of GPV, up 31% year over year‍​

* Square Inc - Transaction-based revenue was $510 million in the quarter, up 31% year over year

* Square Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $254.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square Inc qtrly adjusted revenue was $257 million, up 45% year over year‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $244.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: