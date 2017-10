Aug 14 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc

* SRAX reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $6.0 million versus $9.2 million

* Social Reality Inc qtrly ‍net loss per share, diluted, $0.09​

* Social Reality Inc sees 2017 ‍total revenue approximately $36 million​

* Social Reality Inc - ‍reiterates 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between $2 million and $5 million​