BRIEF-SRC Energy says ‍production guidance for 2017 is maintained at 33-35 mboe per day​
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:06 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-SRC Energy says ‍production guidance for 2017 is maintained at 33-35 mboe per day​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc

* SRC Energy Inc issues preliminary third quarter 2017 results; provides an operations update; announces third quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call dates

* SRC Energy Inc - ‍anticipates full year 2017 operated drilling and completion capital expenditures to be approximately $360 million​

* SRC Energy Inc - ‍production guidance for 2017 is maintained at 33-35 mboe per day​

* SRC Energy Inc - qtrly daily production for 3-stream was ‍40,378 boe/day versus 32,624​ boe/day in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

