16 days ago
BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​
July 24, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* SRC Energy Inc. issues preliminary second quarter 2017 results; provides operations update; announces second quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call dates

* SRC Energy Inc - ‍pace of company's 2017 capital expenditures should moderate during second half of year​

* Company continues to closely monitor its capital expenditures in light of current commodity prices

* SRC Energy Inc sees ‍ full-year 2017 net daily production 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

* SRC Energy - anticipates similar amount of non-operated capital expenditures in second half 2017, additive to original operated capital budget guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

