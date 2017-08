June 14 (Reuters) - SRE Group Ltd

* Loan agreement with China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd

* Sre Jiaye Property Development entered into a loan agreement with China Minsheng Banking Corp

* Loan agreement in respect of a 2-year loan of rmb1.25 billion

* Purpose of loan is mainly to finance settlement of certain liabilities of property projects of group located in Luodian New Town, Shanghai