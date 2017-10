Oct 24 (Reuters) - SRE Group Ltd :

* ‍He Binwu resigns as executive director​

* ‍He Binwu has resigned from his position as chairman of board​

* ‍Liu Feng has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief executive officer of group​

* ‍Peng Xinkuang, executive director of co & CEO of group, re-designated as Chairman​