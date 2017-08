Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sre Group Ltd

* Expected to record a substantial increase in its unaudited net profit and profit attributable to company's shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017

* Expected increase was mainly attributable to gains from disposal of part of group's investments at a premium

* Unaudited net profit for hy is expected to be rmb500 to rmb 700 million