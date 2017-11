Nov 28 (Reuters) - Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd :

* UNIT ‍SREI EQUIPMENT FINANCE LIMITED FILED DRAFT RED HERRING PROSPECTUS WITH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA​

* OFFER CONSISTS OF FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES OF SEFL AGGREGATING UP TO INR 11 BILLION, OFFER FOR SALE OF UPTO 4.4 MILLION SHARES BY CO ​

Source text - bit.ly/2AcoSi3

