BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat
#Markets News
August 8, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd

* Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

* Says consolidated gross sales grew by 6.9% to inr 13.88 billion in Q1FY18 when compared with corresponding period last year

* SRF - growth expected to revive by the fourth quarter of current FY

* Approved setting up of facility to produce specialty chemicals for agro industry in Gujarat at an estimated cost of 850 million rupees

* SRF - approved interim dividend of inr 6/share Source text: (bit.ly/2wE2xEP) Further company coverage:

