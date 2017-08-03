BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady

* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 18.6 percent Y/Y in June versus 18.9 percent a month ago - cenbank

* Sri Lanka cenbank says Sri Lankan economy expected to record modest recovery in forthcoming quarters following the low growth witnessed in the Q1 of 2017

* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflation expected to ease further towards end of 2017 and stabilise thereafter due to tight monetary policy stance maintained since end of 2015

* Sri Lanka cenbank says recent decline in yields on government securities is expected to gradually transmit to other market interest rates in forthcoming period

* Sri Lanka cenbank says pvt sector credit that was growing at an elevated level in 2016 and early 2017, indicates clear signs of deceleration in recent months, although at slow pace Source text: (bit.ly/2v0Sg5U)