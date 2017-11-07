BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka Central Bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady

* Sri Lanka cenbank keeps statutory reserve ratio steady

* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 17.5 percent y/y in Sept versus 18 percent in Aug - cenbank

* Sri Lanka cenbank says alongside improved external conditions, Sri Lankan economy is expected to perform better during second half of the year

* Monetary board’s decision consistent with objective of maintaining inflation at mid-single digit levels over medium term & thereby facilitating sustainable growth trajectory

* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflation is expected to moderate from December 2017 and reach the desired levels in 2018

* Sri Lanka cenbank says implementation of envisaged structural reforms and realisation of inflows of foreign investments over medium term are expected to improve resilience of economy

* Sri Lanka cenbank says with increased flexibility in determination of exchange rate, pressure in domestic foreign exchange market eased considerably Source text: bit.ly/2iBkkau