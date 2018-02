BRIEF-Sri Lanka Cenbank Keeps Key Monetary Policy Rates Steady

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Sri Lanka :

* SRI LANKA CENTRAL BANK SAYS KEEPS KEY MONETARY POLICY RATES STEADY

* SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT GREW 14.7 PERCENT Y/Y IN DEC VERSUS 15.4 PERCENT IN NOV - CENBANK

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS MONETARY BOARD ALSO NOTED THAT THE ECONOMY IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT A LEVEL BELOW ITS POTENTIAL

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS ECONOMY LIKELY TO RECOVER FROM EFFECTS OF ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN PAST 2 YRS, BENEFIT FROM EXPECTED BOOST IN EXTERNAL DEMAND AND FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOWS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS BOTH HEADLINE AND CORE INFLATION WILL STABILISE IN DESIRED MID-SINGLE DIGIT LEVELS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018

* IMPROVEMENTS IN TRADE FRONT, INCLUDING EXECUTION OF NEW TRADE DEALS LIKELY TO PROVIDE NECESSARY IMPETUS FOR ECONOMY TO ACHIEVE POTENTIAL IN THE MEDIUM TERM

* OVERALL FISCAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO HAVE DEVIATED FROM ENVISAGED PATH, DUE TO INCREASED EXPENDITURE ON FLOOD AND DROUGHT RELATED RELIEF MEASURES, SLIPPAGES IN REVENUE COLLECTION Source text - bit.ly/2BuO5EE