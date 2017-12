BRIEF-Sri Lanka Cenbank Keeps Key Monetary Policy Rates Steady

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* SRI LANKA CENTRAL BANK SAYS KEEPS KEY MONETARY POLICY RATES STEADY

* SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT GREW 16.2 PERCENT Y/Y IN OCT VERSUS 17.5 PERCENT IN SEPT - CENBANK

* SRI LANKA PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT GREW 15.4 PERCENT Y/Y IN NOV - CENBANK

* SRI LANKA CENBANK - ALTHOUGH NEAR TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS REMAIN SUBDUED, EXPECTS ECONOMY TO RECOVER IN 2018 DUE TO SURGE IN EXPORTS AND FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS RECOVERY IN AGRICULTURE SECTOR WOULD ALSO SUPPORT GROWTH PERFORMANCE IN 2018

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS HIGH FOOD PRICES STEMMING FROM SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS COULD CAUSE HEADLINE INFLATION TO REMAIN AT SOMEWHAT ELEVATED LEVELS IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS INFLATION IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO THE DESIRED LEVEL TOWARDS END OF FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS OTHER MARKET INTEREST RATES ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO ADJUST FURTHER DOWNWARDS IN LINE WITH THE YIELD RATES Source text: (bit.ly/2DnRjYn)