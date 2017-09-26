BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka Central Bank:

* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady

* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 18 percent y/y in July versus 18.6 percent y/y in June - cenbank

* Sri lanka cenbank says economic growth continued to be affected by extreme weather conditions and weak external demand

* Sri Lanka cenbank says forward looking indicators show improved medium term prospects, which are likely to be realised with envisaged structural reforms, expected inflows of foreign investments

* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflation will revert to the envisaged mid-single digit levels by end 2017

* Sri Lanka cenbank says cenbank cumulative purchases of foreign exchange from domestic market exceeded $1.1 billion on net basis

* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 18 pct y/y in Aug vs 18 pct y/y in July - Cenbank

Source text - here