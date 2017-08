July 31 (Reuters) - Srt Marine Systems Plc:

* MDM CONTRACT UPDATE

* ADVISED BY ITS CUSTOMER THAT CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AN MDM SYSTEM IN SE ASIA CONTRACTED IN MARCH 2016 HAS BEEN POSTPONED

* SUPPLY IS EXPECTED TO RECOMMENCE DURING END CUSTOMER'S NEW FISCAL YEAR WHICH BEGINS ON 1 ST MARCH 2018

* NET EFFECT OF THIS WILL BE AN EXCEPTIONAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF £1.5M IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR