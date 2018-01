BRIEF-SRV Revises Timetable And Value Of Project In Tampere

Jan 12 (Reuters) - SRV YHTIOT OYJ:

* IMPLEMENTATION OF SRV-DEVELOPED CENTRAL DECK AND ARENA PROJECT IN TAMPERE CONFIRMED

* ‍PROJECT‘S TIMETABLE AND TOTAL VALUE HAVE BEEN REVISED DURING PLANNING​

* ‍ACCORDING TO CURRENT TIMETABLE PLAN, WHOLE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2024.​

* ‍S TOTAL VALUE HAS BEEN REVISED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 550 MILLION

* ‍VALUE OF SHARE OF PHASE 1 AGREEMENTS ENTERED INTO SRV‘S ORDER BACKLOG IN 2017 IS ABOUT EUR 210 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE RECOGNITION FOR PHASE 1 OF PROJECT WILL ALLOCATED IN YEARS 2018-2022​