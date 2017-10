Oct 5 (Reuters) - SRV YHTIOT OYJ

* SRV AND LOCALTAPIOLA ASUNTOSIJOITUS SUOMI KY HAVE AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF AROUND 300 RENTAL APARTMENTS

* UNDER APPROXIMATELY EUR 60 MILLION AGREEMENT, SRV WILL BUILD APARTMENT BUILDINGS FOR LOCALTAPIOLA IN NIITTYKUMPU, ESPOO, IN KERAVA TOWN CENTRE, AND IN TURKU