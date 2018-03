BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Considers Issuance Of New Notes

March 7 (Reuters) - SRV YHTIOT OYJ:

* CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF NEW NOTES AND ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2018

* SRV GROUP PLC (“SRV”) IS CONSIDERING ISSUANCE OF NEW EURO-DENOMINATED FIXED RATE NOTES

* ISSUANCE OF NEW NOTES MAY TAKE PLACE IN NEAR FUTURE SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS

* OFFEROR PROPOSES TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE ANY AND ALL NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER

* PURCHASE PRICE OF NOTES IS EUR 1,037.73 PER NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1,000.00

* OFFER PERIOD BEGINS ON 7 MARCH 2018 AND CLOSES AT 4:00 P.M. FINNISH TIME (EET) ON 16 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)