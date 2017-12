Dec 1 (Reuters) - S&S Power Switchgear Ltd:

* S & S POWER SWITCHGEAR - TO BUY 49 PERCENT STAKE OF UNIT S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR EQUPMENT LTD FROM COELME COSTRUZIONI ELETTROMECCANICHE SPA

* S & S POWER SWITCHGEAR - S&S POWER SWITCHGEAR EQUPMENT LTD TO BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO